State GOP leaders set to outline priorities for upcoming special session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican Statehouse leaders are set to announce their plans for an upcoming special session in May.

House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long will detail on Friday morning the bills they expect to consider and transparency measures the plan to take during what is expected to be a one-day session.

A number of major bills died the final hours of this year’s regular legislative session, which descended into chaos as bickering Republicans failed to come to terms.

Tax legislation, a plan to put more money toward school safety and a bill that would have given Ball State University control over Muncie schools all died when lawmakers blew past their March deadline to adjourn. Gov. Eric Holcomb then called for the special session.

The governor's to-do items listed below were included in the final versions of the following bills: SB 242, HB 1230, HB 1315 and HB 1316.

Schools and School Safety

· Deliver on the governor's request for additional funding for the Indiana Secured School Fund by providing $5 million now and for fiscal year 2019. These additional funds will allow the state to provide increased financial support for school safety to more schools.

· Allow school corporations to obtain funding advances of up to $500,000 for school security equipment and capital purchases. Total advances may not exceed $35 million.

· Provide Muncie schools a one-time $12 million loan to remain operational and make needed capital improvements.

Federal Compliance Issues

· Update the state's tax code to conform with federal tax changes by updating state's conformity date to Feb. 11, 2018. Indiana's current conformity date is fixed by statute at Jan. 1, 2016. If the state's conformity date is not updated, taxpayers will calculate their taxes twice to file-once under 2018 rules for federal taxes and once under 2016 rules for state taxes.

· Comply with IRS rules to protect federal taxpayer information and assure access to federal tax data.

