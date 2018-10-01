Starting now, you will be taxed when you shop online

WABASH VALLET (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Revenue has started enforcing online sales tax.
The tax impacts items that you buy online, from an out of state business.
The law requires businesses that annually sell at least $100,000 in the state to collect state sales tax.
It also applies to businesses with at least 200 Hoosier customers.
Indiana's sales tax is currently at seven percent.
The new laws go live in 10 states starting Monday.
This also includes Illinois.
