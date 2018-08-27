Clear

Starbucks releases Pumpkin Spice Latte early: Here's when you can get it!

A provided photograph showing a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. A provided photograph showing a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

It's still technically summer, but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal season classic, Pumpkin Spice Latte, early.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 11:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

Fall is in the air – or at least in your cup!

It's still technically summer, but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal season classic, Pumpkin Spice Latte, early.

The annual beverage usually launches in September, but the coffee chain announced last week that customers can get their favorite fall fix as soon as Tuesday.

This is the 15th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the beverage has been a fan favorite over the years.

The decision to launch early could be the company's attempt to boost its reputation.

The coffee chain took a big hit after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location in April. As a result, most Starbucks locations held an anti-bias training for employees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Another hot and humid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner

Image

UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

Image

The Little Italy Festival

Image

Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Image

Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

Image

Summer is back in full force around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out