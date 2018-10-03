TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in Vigo County are experiencing a twist on 'Starbucks.'
Hoosier Prairie Elementary School opened its 'Star Books Cafe' on Wednesday.
The cafe gives students an area to socialize, read a book, and play games.
Students can use their detective dollars to take a trip to the room.
Those are given to students who show good behavior.
Students can enjoy their purchase to Star Books Cafe every morning before school starts.
Related Content
- 'Star Books Cafe' opens at Terre Haute elementary school
- Terre Haute man booked on child porn charges
- Terre Haute native writes book, sharing his journey in radio
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- New insurance location open in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute's newest hotel approved to open
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- THIRST Gym opens in Terre Haute
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- New exhibit opens at Terre Haute Children's Museum
Scroll for more content...