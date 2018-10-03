'Star Books Cafe' opens at Terre Haute elementary school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in Vigo County are experiencing a twist on 'Starbucks.'

Hoosier Prairie Elementary School opened its 'Star Books Cafe' on Wednesday.

The cafe gives students an area to socialize, read a book, and play games.

Students can use their detective dollars to take a trip to the room.

Those are given to students who show good behavior.

Students can enjoy their purchase to Star Books Cafe every morning before school starts.