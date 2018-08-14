Standing room only: meeting to discuss new jail brings in a packed house, calls to Fire Marshall

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a packed house at the Vigo County Annex for tonights Vigo County Council meeting.

Council members didn't actually take their seats until about 15 minutes after the meeting was scheduled to start.

News 10's Alia Blackburn tweeted that county officials had to call the Fire Marshall because the meeting room was quickly filling to capacity.

County officials are explaining to public that the Fire Marshall was called and there is a seating capacity. If people choose to stand, it would allow around 350 people inside. Some folks are waiting in the hall to get in. @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/tky8CtX0n3 — Alia Blackburn (@Alia_WTHI) August 14, 2018

The meeting room can allow around 350 people before it becomes a fire hazard.

The hot topic is the proposed .75 increase to the local income tax.

That tax would help fund a new jail.

Council members could vote to pass this tax at this meeting.

We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.