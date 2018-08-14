Clear

Standing room only: meeting to discuss new jail brings in a packed house, calls to Fire Marshall

News 10's Alia Blackburn tweeted that county officials had to call the Fire Marshall because the meeting room was quickly filling to capacity.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a packed house at the Vigo County Annex for tonights Vigo County Council meeting.

Council members didn't actually take their seats until about 15 minutes after the meeting was scheduled to start.

The meeting room can allow around 350 people before it becomes a fire hazard.

The hot topic is the proposed .75 increase to the local income tax.

That tax would help fund a new jail.

Council members could vote to pass this tax at this meeting.

We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

