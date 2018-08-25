Clear
Local event brings wheelchair awareness to Terre Haute residents

Though the weather Saturday morning was rainy, that didn't stop people from turning out to the Meadows Shopping Center. Many taking part in an event to raise wheelchair awareness.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 5:33 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Though the weather Saturday morning was rainy, that didn't stop people from turning out to the Meadows Shopping Center. Many taking part in an event to raise wheelchair awareness.

The Meadows hosted “Standing For Those Who Can’t.” It was an event put on by Shannon Dog Training based out of Rockville.

"A lot of things we believe are wheelchair accessible are still difficult. There are some places that may have a chairlift. Well the chairlift is great but it’s very difficult to get from the chair, into the chairlift," said Jack Shannon who is a dog trainer.

Shannon said he got the idea for the event after training a dog on how to serve someone in a wheelchair. With the help of some local sponsors, they set up this brief obstacle course to show some of the struggles people can come across.

"We have some things to negotiate like rocks, some plywood. Just a small crack in the sidewalk can be an obstacle," said Shannon.

Local leaders like Mayor Duke Bennett and State Representative Bob Heaton even took a crack at the course to see how difficult it truly is. The event also had another purpose of raising money as well.

All the funds raised going towards the Griffin Bike Park to their warrior trail. Park found Gene Griffin says this new trial when completed the trail will be accessible to those in wheelchairs.

"We're excited about these relationships that are being developed and the kind of success we'll have with the trail as result of people using it as a venue for special activities there," said Griffin.

In the end, those who attended the event have a better understanding of those confined in wheelchairs. They just hope the rest of the Wabash Valley will step up to help if they see someone in need.

“It just brings awareness if they see someone in a wheelchair or if they have a business and they're putting in a wheelchair ramp or a chairlift, just keep in mind there's a lot more to it than meets the eye."

If you would like to donate towards the cause at the Griffin Bike Park check out their website here.

