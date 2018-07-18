Clear

Stamping a new future: town hopes to see move from worn post office building

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 2:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 16, 2018 2:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Shelburn, Ind. (WTHI) - A local town is trying to 'stamp' a new future.

Officials in Shelburn, Indiana want to move the current Post Office location because the current building is old and worn. Town council members told us they've learned the roof leaks and part of it is caving in. They also have been told the heating system doesn't work well. So, they're talking about a possible move across the street.

The town owns the old bank building just across the street from the current location. Council members and the postmaster say the bank building could be a good fit. "It's gonna improve the post office as a whole because it'll give them a safe environment to work in. The bank is a secure building, it's in very good shape. And, I think it'll help our residents more," said Jay Southwood, Clerk-Treasurer for the Town of Shelburn.

For now, they're waiting on approval to move from postal officials in Indianapolis. There isn’t a timeline on what they could get approval. There could be some renovations required if approval is given. The bank building has a drive-thru. Town leaders say if all goes well, they may use it as a mail unique drop-off feature.

Southwood said there’s no cost to the town if the move is approved.

