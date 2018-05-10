Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happens this Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to "Stamp Out Hunger."

Scroll for more content...

On Thursday, a luncheon was held by Catholic Charities to launch the 26th Annual Letter Carriers' Food Drive.

By now, you should have received a plastic bag in your mailbox.

Now is the time to fill it up with non-perishable food items, and then place the filled bag by your mailbox for pickup this Saturday.

All donations collected will go to the Catholic Charities Food Bank.

The goal is to help families make it through the summer months.

Last year, Catholic Charities received 107,000 lbs of food during this drive.