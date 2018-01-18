Staffing agencies already looking to assist those impacted by Sony DADC layoffs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A major layoff like the Sony DADC announcement can be devastating to a family.

It could leave most people feeling lost. That's why staffing agencies want you to know they're open to help you!

Companies and clients of Labor Link in Terre Haute are already reaching out.

They're asking if workers from Sony DADC are coming to them for job opportunities.

Labor Link says they want to see people back in the work-force as soon as possible and it's actually an easy process.

Although it can seem intimidating at first.

News 10 was at Labor Link Thursday morning and several people were coming in.

Now, you'll need to bring in your resume then once you're here, you fill out an application and talk to recruiters to find you a perfect fit!

"The hardest part is going to be starting over at the lower pay but there are a lot of good companies in the Terre Haute area, and surrounding areas,” said Todd Hein, Labor Link president. “If you get your foot in the door, there's a lot of room from advancement."

Labor Link says it's a quick process and they're goal is to have you in a job in a week! For more information on Labor Link, click here.