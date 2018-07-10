Staff spend all day picking up trash from Saturday fireworks at Raccoon Lake

PARKE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Raccoon Lake State Recreation Area sees thousands of visitors a year. Like Melissa Deblieck who came with her family for boating, camping and fireworks.

Scroll for more content...

"I’m going to say it’s been a great atmosphere. You know, everyone's easy going. Not a lot of partying. You know it was good for the kids. Family time." Said Deblieck.

The park is very well known for their yearly fireworks show. An event that draws in the biggest crowd for the park each year, but also brings out the most trash.

“We average a minimum of 10,000 people out here every year,” said Ross Plotkin who is an interpretive naturalist with the park. “I mean we have a 30 min fireworks show and we have stuff going on all day so some of our staff is here from early in the morning until the late evening."

The morning after the fireworks staff picks up trash all day. This year they picked up nearly 40 full bags of trash left over from park visitors at the fireworks.

It's a daunting task that has to be done, not only for the safety for their visitors but also the environment.

"There’s a lot of wildlife that also calls this park home and we don't want them eating food stuffs, or plastics, beer cans, things like that. Its harmful to them as well, especially when it gets out on the lake," said Plotkin.

With hard work and some help from volunteers the park is still as beautiful as it always is. Park visitors like Deblieck just hope everyone in the future will take the time to properly dispose of their trash.

"I love it, its important nowadays definitely. We have done a lot to this planet, there's a lot of us humans on it but the best thing we can do is keep it clean. We'll keep it longer at least," said Deblieck.

There are still many other events taking place this year at Raccoon Lake. Check out all their future events here.