Staff from Indiana Attorney General's Office helped Rockville residents find their unclaimed money

Representatives from the Indiana Attorney General's Office mad a stop in Rockville on Tuesday.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Representatives from the Indiana Attorney General's Office mad a stop in Rockville on Tuesday.

They brought their mobile operations center with them.

Staff met with people in the library.

They were on hand to help people search for unclaimed property, file consumer complaints, and much more.

Staff told us they had a steady flow during their time in Rockville.

They helped people claim more than $200.

To see if you have any unclaimed money, search here.

