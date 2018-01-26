TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - One local shop is taking a bad, nearly insane situation and have some fun with it! You've heard about the Tide Pod Challenge where teenagers put those laundry soap packets in their mouths for a social media thrill. Well, how about this instead? We stopped by Square donuts on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute. There you'll find "Square Pods"! The traditional delicious Square Donut decorated like a Tide Pod.

Michele Long of Terre Haute saw it on Facebook Thursday morning and just had to stop by to find out more.

"Trying to make light of a bad situation yes, trying to get people to kinda have some humor with it and teach people that ya know there are things you can't eat and there are things you can eat"

The new Square Pods are flying off the shelves and best of all these won't make you sick, unless you eat too many of course!