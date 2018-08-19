Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've probably noticed people filling up bags of trash as you travel along U.S. 41 in Terre Haute on Saturday Mornings.

Mom Jayna Sullivan leads the group that’s calling themselves the “G-Team.” This weekend, Sullivan and the group collected garbage again along the road in honor of her son Garrett Sands. He died earlier this year after he was shot at a party.

The group picks up the trash as an act of kindness. Sullivan says when they did this the first time, she thought they could cover a two mile stretch in a morning. Instead, the group was on its third outing Saturday.

Sullivan says, "Each time we've been out here before we've picked up fifty bags in two hours. This time we've probably picked up fifteen to twenty so that doesn't sound like a lot but it's still only been about a month and that was in about an hour and a half's work."

Sullivan is encouraging everyone to do their part through the "Trash Bag Challenge." She says, just pick up a bag and pick an area to spruce-up.

You can find out more by visiting the "Garrett Sands Kindness Project" on Facebook.