Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Action track was filled with just that on Sunday.

That's as MSCS Sprint Cars competed for a racing title.

This is the first time in three years the cars have raced at the Action Track.

Sunday's winner will go home $3,000 richer.

Some of those competing included former NASCAR racers.

"They're going to be wheel to wheel, door to door, flying around this place," said Adam Mackey, Operations Manager, "It's a fast race track, plenty of moisture in it today. It's going to be great."

Organizers said the Terre Haute Action Track has been considered a challenge by drivers for decades.