Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Action track was filled with just that on Sunday.
That's as MSCS Sprint Cars competed for a racing title.
This is the first time in three years the cars have raced at the Action Track.
Sunday's winner will go home $3,000 richer.
Some of those competing included former NASCAR racers.
"They're going to be wheel to wheel, door to door, flying around this place," said Adam Mackey, Operations Manager, "It's a fast race track, plenty of moisture in it today. It's going to be great."
Organizers said the Terre Haute Action Track has been considered a challenge by drivers for decades.
