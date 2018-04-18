Spring style show benefits local healthcare

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Combining fashion and fundraising. That was the goal of the Spring Style Show at the Sycamore Winery.

Scroll for more content...

It's put on by the Vigo County Medical Alliance.

The charity benefits Indigent Medical Care and the Wabash Valley Health Center. Funds go to providing health and dental care for those in Vigo County who can't afford it.

News 10 spoke to the VCMA President, Arpita Bavishi. She says, "It’s just a cause that's near and dear to my heart, my husband is a physician here in Vigo County. And, I think it’s just nice for us as a community to be able to come together and give back."

Event organizers say the event typically raises around $20,000 dollars.

Donations are still being accepted for this cause. If you'd like to donate, send an email to vcmedicalalliance@gmail.com.