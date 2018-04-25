Spring planting feeling cool weather effects

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring has sprung, but it's been a slow start.

Local farmers say at this point, they should have been in the field for almost two weeks.

"We've been affected by a lot of rain, snow, especially cold temperatures, and not a lot of sunlight, so it's been hard."

Ed Shew farms in Clinton.

He says with the back and forth weather, it's made it hard for anyone to do any planting.

"We like to try to start by mid-April, the 15, 16th of April, but ground conditions are determined upon that. We've got some ground that can do that, but here we are eight to ten days past that."

Shew says ground, not air temperature is the biggest factor.

While I was out there we did a test, but we could only get a reading of 53 degrees.

"I personally like it to be about 55 degrees for corn as we plant. It really likes to germinate above 50 degrees, and 55 is better."

And although Shew thinks he will be back in the field this week, if the weather doesn't cooperate, there's not much he can do.

"It's a hurry up and wait. At this point in the season, equipment is ready to go, and the ground isn't."

Which just goes to show that weather has an effect on everything.