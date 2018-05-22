Spring allergies are in full bloom

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- It's springtime and for many, that means allergies. If you are sneezing more than usual and rubbing your eyes, doctors say you are most likely suffering from seasonal allergies.

Pattie Heaton gets allergies every year.

"I have a lot of pressure in my sinuses," Heaton said. "I get a headache in the front of my face. I have to blow my nose all the time."

For many, the springtime is not too fun.

"It's the pollination," Heaton said. "It's everything waking up from the winter."

Lynn Hostetler, a local pharmacist, recommends taking a Zyrtec, Claritin or an Allegra to ease any redness and or swelling.

"If you block the histamine response, you don't get quite the swelling and redness," Hostetler said.

He says household items can also be a remedy.

"A lot of times you can use plain salt water," Hostetler said. "You can take a teaspoon of salt to a pint of water and make your own."

Hostetler says a well-balanced diet and taking vitamins can relieve symptoms long-term.

"Vitamin D also helps your immune system tremendously," Hostetler said.

If your symptoms are severe, pharmacists recommend you get an allergy shot and talk with your local doctor.