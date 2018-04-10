Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Spring Week at ISU leads students to give the gift of life

On Tuesday, several students took time to give the gift of life. A blood drive was held for five hours at the Hulman Memorial Student Union.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 6:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is Spring Week on the campus of Indiana State University.

Scroll for more content...

On Tuesday, several students took time to give the gift of life.

A blood drive was held for five hours at the Hulman Memorial Student Union.

Students who attended, like Lauren Watson, say it's important to give back.

"Because some people really need blood and I think if I have it and it's good, then they can use it," Watson said.

Blood donations are always in need.

If you fit the criteria and are eligible to donate, visit the Indiana Blood Center.

For more information, click here.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It