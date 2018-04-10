Spring Week at ISU leads students to give the gift of life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is Spring Week on the campus of Indiana State University.

On Tuesday, several students took time to give the gift of life.

A blood drive was held for five hours at the Hulman Memorial Student Union.

Students who attended, like Lauren Watson, say it's important to give back.

"Because some people really need blood and I think if I have it and it's good, then they can use it," Watson said.

Blood donations are always in need.

If you fit the criteria and are eligible to donate, visit the Indiana Blood Center.

