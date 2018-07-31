Spin donates orange bikes to ISU, new program in the works

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Funds will be returned to those who used Spin Bicycles through Indiana State University,

Last week, we told you that the program was ending.

The company's CEO issued a statement saying monthly and annual spin unlimited pass holders will all receive prorated refunds.

That will happen once the system is fully shut down.

Users will receive a form to get their refund in their emails.

ISU's Office of Sustainability told News 10 Spin is donating the bikes to ISU.

The office is working to get the bikes and a new bike share program in place in the coming months.