Spin bike program stopped in its tracks

Just months after its launch, the plug is being pulled on a popular bike share program.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 6:02 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 7:27 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just months after its launch, the plug is being pulled on a popular bike share program.

The company Spin, which operates the bike share program on the campus of Indiana State University, has decided to retire their operation nation-wide. The company says it's decided to become strictly a motorized scooter share company, so that's why they're canceling the pedal share program.

It’s unfortunate the program is going away because it was a hit in the Terre Haute community. Officials say there were more than ten thousand rides locally since mid-April. That's with a mix of ISU students and community members.

News 10 spoke to Nick McCreary from the ISU Office of Sustainability. He says the loss of this program is a huge blow for the campus community.

McCreary says, “It's disappointing. I wish that it wouldn't have been pulled because it was a good opportunity for our students and community members to travel around cheaply, get exercise, and not burn any fossil fuels which is all positives in my opinion.”

Campus officials say ISU was not given any advance notice of the cancellation. The spin bikes will be removed this Friday, July 27th.

McCreary says they plan to find a program to replace Spin, and some good news, it will still be open to the community.

He says, "We couldn't like get down to the numbers of how many community members versus students rode. But we're pretty sure it was a lot of community members since there are not that many students here and we had ten thousand rides, right? So yeah, definitely, I mean transportation equity should be for everyone, not just for students here."

With the Spin Bike Program, people have the option to pre-pay for rides. So, what happens to that money since the program is ending?

McCreary says the Office of Sustainability is hoping to get that answer from Spin by the end of the week. News 10 will continue to follow this story.

