'...the speed on State Road 641 needed to be raised.' Bypass speed limit jumps by 10 mph

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on the Terre Haute bypass.

The speed limit used to be 55 mph. They have no changed it to 65 mph.

"In February we got radar speed date," said Debbie Calder the Indiana Department of Transportation communication director. "From that, we realized the speed on State Road 641 needed to be raised."

A lot of people wondered if this would make a difference. Some people say that drivers are already going well over 65 miles per hour.



"People have been somewhat abiding by the law, but at the same time we do get some really good speeds out here," Indiana state master trooper Matt Ames said. "At 55 we would still be clocking cars at 80 or 85 miles per hour. Due to the fact that it's kind of in a rural area, people say it's just like the interstate."

With the speed limit change, INDOT and ISP are hoping that people will be less likely to speed, and pay attention to the speed limit signs.

"It's for your safety and the public safety," Ames said.

Officially the speed limit has been raised to 65 mph from U.S. 41 to Moyer Rd. Speed limits from Moyer Rd. North will stay at 55 mph. Once you get toward the interstate 70 interchange that will stay at 45 mph.

The new speed limit signs were put up Thursday.