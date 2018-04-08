Special run supports area veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People braved the cold Saturday morning to run miles for our military.

The Miles for Our Military Race is dedicated to men and women who have served in the armed forces.

The event happened at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. There was a fun run, as well as a 5K.

Organizers were excited to provide an opportunity for people to show support for veterans in the community.

Money collected from race fees will be given to the Wabash Valely Base Community Council. From there, it will be given to veterans in the area and their families.