Special prosecutor named to aid in Indiana AG investigation

A special prosecutor has been named to help investigate allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A special prosecutor has been named to help investigate allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

A Marion County judge on Tuesday appointed Fort Wayne attorney Daniel Sigler to review the state inspector general’s eventual findings and determine whether Hill should face criminal charges.

Sigler is a Democrat and former prosecutor. He was also the special prosecutor in a case that led to then-Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White’s conviction on voter fraud charges in 2012.

Hill is accused of groping the women at an Indianapolis bar in March. The Republican has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from the Republican governor and legislative leaders.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry sought a special prosecutor for Hill, citing legal entanglements between his and Hill’s office.

