Special event held to help promote senior health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The rain on Wednesday didn't stop an event to help out seniors in Terre Haute.
Harrison's Crossing Health Campus held a senior health and fitness day.
People who came out were able to get health screenings.
The rain moved parts of the event indoors, but workers will still thrilled to be able to help the senior community.
