Special baby shower teaches moms about infant mortality

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When we think of baby showers, normally we think of gifts for new mothers.

On Tuesday, expecting mothers received a different kind of gift.

Knowledge.

Expecting moms attended a baby shower designed to teach moms how to combat infant mortality.

Organizers say southwestern Indiana is the second worst infant mortality district in the world.

Experts gave advice to help mom keep their children safe.

Good Samaritan, Sullivan County Community, and Terre Haute Regional Hospitals all partnered to host the event.