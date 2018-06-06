SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When we think of baby showers, normally we think of gifts for new mothers.
Scroll for more content...
On Tuesday, expecting mothers received a different kind of gift.
Knowledge.
Expecting moms attended a baby shower designed to teach moms how to combat infant mortality.
Organizers say southwestern Indiana is the second worst infant mortality district in the world.
Experts gave advice to help mom keep their children safe.
Good Samaritan, Sullivan County Community, and Terre Haute Regional Hospitals all partnered to host the event.
Related Content
- Special baby shower teaches moms about infant mortality
- Spotlight on local hospital decreasing infant mortality
- Indiana among the worst states for infant mortality
- "It was a nightmare." Infant mortality in Vigo County
- Dispatcher helps after baby is born in the shower
- Union Hospital host community baby shower for expecting mothers
- Indiana woman sentenced for killing a mom, claiming her baby
- Christmas Walk teaches holiday history
- Fisher-Price issues recall for infant seats
- Athlete Symposium teaches how to prevent injuries