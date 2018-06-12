Special Olympics wrap in Terre Haute, organizers call it another successful year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2018 Special Olympics Summer Games have officially wrapped up in Terre Haute.
Organizers say it was another successful year.
Despite a few weather delays, they say they were pleased with the turnout.
Organizers estimate more than 6,000 people were in attendance at the events.
Organizers are working to clean-up the event areas.
At this point, we don't know how much money was raised, that number is expected to be released in the next few days.
