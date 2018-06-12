Clear
Special Olympics wrap in Terre Haute, organizers call it another successful year

The 2018 Special Olympics Summer Games have officially wrapped up in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 3:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2018 Special Olympics Summer Games have officially wrapped up in Terre Haute.

Organizers say it was another successful year.

Despite a few weather delays, they say they were pleased with the turnout.

Organizers estimate more than 6,000 people were in attendance at the events.

Organizers are working to clean-up the event areas.

At this point, we don't know how much money was raised, that number is expected to be released in the next few days.

