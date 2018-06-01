Clear

Special Olympics return to Terre Haute next week

A 50-year-long tradition is set to continue next week.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 10:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 50-year-long tradition is set to continue next week.

Scroll for more content...

Mark your calendars for June 8th through June 10th.

Special Olympics Indiana will return to Terre Haute for the annual summer games.

A record 2,745 athletes will gather on the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman to compete in eight state-level sports.

1,100 coaches and 1,500 volunteers will also make the trek.

The summer games are open to the public and free to attend.

Click here for a schedule of events.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It