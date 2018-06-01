Special Olympics return to Terre Haute next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 50-year-long tradition is set to continue next week.
Mark your calendars for June 8th through June 10th.
Special Olympics Indiana will return to Terre Haute for the annual summer games.
A record 2,745 athletes will gather on the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman to compete in eight state-level sports.
1,100 coaches and 1,500 volunteers will also make the trek.
The summer games are open to the public and free to attend.
