Southwest and Northeast School Corporations to close early on Wednesday, Knox County will provide deputies for patrol

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some offices in Sullivan County will be closed or close early for Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts' funeral services.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office window will be closed for the entire day.

Northeast and Southwest School Corporations will dismiss at 12:30.

They are doing this so students have the chance to pay their respects for Officers Pitts along the processional route.

Sheriff Cottom says deputies from Knox County will lend a helping hand so Sullivan County Deputies can attend.

Knox County will have 18 deputies in Sullivan County to provide service to the county.

They will also send jailers to help with the Sullivan County Jail.