Southern Vigo County road to receive higher speed limit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The speed limit will see an increase on State Road 641.
On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation will raise the speed limit on a stretch of the road from 55 mph to 65 mph.
This impacts 641 between U.S. 41 and Moyer Road.
INDOT says they conducted a study that showed the speed limit in the area should be increased.
The new signs will be installed on Thursday.
