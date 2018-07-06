Clear

Southern Indiana town receives road upgrades thanks to Community Crossings Grant

Some roads in one Wabash Valley community are getting a facelift.

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Some roads in one Wabash Valley community are getting a facelift.

Paving crews have been hard at work in Bicknell.

The road work is part of the Community Crossings Grant.

The city received $408,000.

Drainage and sidewalk repairs have already been completed.

Paving is the final step for the project this year.

A total of nine roads will be paved.

This is the second year the city has received the grant.

