BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Some roads in one Wabash Valley community are getting a facelift.
Scroll for more content...
Paving crews have been hard at work in Bicknell.
The road work is part of the Community Crossings Grant.
The city received $408,000.
Drainage and sidewalk repairs have already been completed.
Paving is the final step for the project this year.
A total of nine roads will be paved.
This is the second year the city has received the grant.
Related Content
- Southern Indiana town receives road upgrades thanks to Community Crossings Grant
- Southern Indiana library receives grant to preserve history
- Allen Memorial Planetarium receives upgrades
- Clay Community Schools receives STEM grant
- Town receives good fire grades
- Communities can apply for grants for railroad crossing projects
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- Community Spotlight: American Red Cross.
- City plans park upgrades this summer thanks to grants
- City secures grant to upgrade water mains, pipes, hydrants