Southern Indiana recovers from afternoon storms

Knox and Daviess counties are recovering after afternoon storms downed trees and power lines.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Storms rolled through Knox and Daviess counties just after lunch Thursday.

Reports came in of winds reaching anywhere between 40 to 60 miles per hour.

News 10 talked with officials with Knox and Daviess County. Both say the same thing: downed trees and power lines.

Currently, Duke Energy reported around 300 homes without power. That includes on First Street in Vincennes.

That's where a tree came down on power lines, which snapped the transformer completely off of the pole. Local resident Josh Jones saw it all happen.

Jones says, "Next thing you know there was this big wind. And that tree just went down and that transformer just popped off and a big explosion. So I ran outside and went over here to see what was going on. That's all I saw. That was mostly it and then the firefighters came."

