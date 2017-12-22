Southern Indiana library receives grant to preserve history

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-The McGrady-Brockman House is part of the Knox County Public Library. It also serves as Cynthia Fredericks office.

Her job is to help digitally archive the library's vast collection. They hope to continue their work with the help of a new grant from the state historical society.

"We hope to complete fifteen hundred documents and we're going to complete the territorial records from 1806 to 1816," said Frederick.

They were only able to digitize a small portion of their archives but with this new grant, they will be able to do more.

The grant is for $34,000 but there's still one small issue. The library has to contribute just over $5,000 to use the grant. Last time they received this grant they had some help from the county.

The library hasn't made any plans yet to raise that money but Frederick hopes the community will pitch in to help keep history alive.

"It just gives you an inside into the past, inside your past history. This is a very historical area. I mean people should take interest in what's here," said Frederick.

The library has until December of 2018 to pay the matching portion of the grant received.