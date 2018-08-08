South Knox renovations near completion

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have been working on renovations at South Knox for over a year. All to improve the school and its safety. Now the project looks to be wrapping up

South Knox superintendent Tim Grove says, "Right now we're kind of waiting on the work in the athletic area. The hope is that will all be done by the middle of September. The project should then wrap up right about then."

The first step was to move the middle/ high school cafeteria.

Grove says, "We put our administrative offices down where the old cafeteria was. It's about security. And funneling people into the building where they need to come in if they have business in the school."

The new security measure was completed at the end of last school year. So far Tuesday the new protocol has gone smoothly.

Grove explains, "I take the approach that no news is good news. Because I haven't heard from my high school administrators that there's a problem or has been a problem there."

The school has added more ADA compliancy, a counselors office, as well as building the new cafeteria. The entire project cost for the corporation was fifteen million dollars. However, Grove says this is all done without increasing the resident's tax rates.

Grove says, "That dollar figure would enable us to, we could raise that much money and have a tax neutral impact on our community members, taxpayers. As long as our assessed evaluations stayed stable."