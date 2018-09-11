TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A street that has been closed in Terre Haute for quite a while has reopened.
We are talking about South 7th Street.
On Tuesday, road crews reopened the road between Voorhees and Wheeler Streets.
It had been closed for several weeks.
Paving for the project wrapped up last week, but the rainy weather pushed back marking the road.
Related Content
- South 7th Street reopens after construction project
- Gas lines on 7th Street delay construction project
- Road Closed: Construction begins on part of south 7th Street
- Next phase of 7th Street construction starts
- 7th Street in Terre Haute should reopen this week
- 7th Street construction costs jump nearly $100,000 after issue discovered
- Bid awarded for Poplar Street construction project
- Second phase of 7th Street project set to begin soon
- 7th Street project weeks away from wrapping up
- Construction closes Vincennes street
Scroll for more content...