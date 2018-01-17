Almost 400 DADC workers will soon be out of a job, company blames streaming services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of workers will lose their jobs as Sony DADC in Terre Haute is closing down several parts of its operation.

News 10 has confirmed that around 375 workers will be laid off.

That's according to Sony spokesperson Lisa Gephardt.

She told News 10 Sony entered an outsourcing agreement that moves the manufacturing of DVDs and CDs to "Technicolor Home Entertainment."

That company is based in California.

She said the increased competition from streaming services led to the decision.

The Terre Haute plant will continue making Playstation related items.

Right now, Gephardt says there's no timeline on when all of these layoffs will take place.

A source inside of the plant told us some people have already been let go.

Sony DADC Warn Notice

Gephardt said the company will continue to employ around 300 people.