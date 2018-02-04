Soup Bowl benefit helps feed thousands in local community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One group is working to feed the hungry in our community.

Terre Haute Catholic Charities held the 8th annual Soup Bowl benefit.

More than 12,000 children in our community go hungry each year.

That's why individuals, businesses, and the arts community came together to raise money to help those in need.

"I think a lot of people in our community don't recognize the fact that there's actually more than 41 thousand people living here in West Central Indiana who are food insecure so they don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Jennifer Buell, development director at Terre Haute Catholic Charities.

The event is expected to raise more than $20,000.

That money will help give an extra 80,000 meals to those in our community.