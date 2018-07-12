Clear

Sony DADC won't seek abatement reductions in 2018

This news comes from the company to the Terre Haute City Clerk.

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: Jon Swaner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sony DADC says it does not feel the company is in compliance with its tax abatements awarded by the Terre Haute City Council. That's why the company said it will not seek any deductions from its 2018 tax base. That's according to a letter written by Michael Mitchell to City Clerk Michelle Edwards. In fact, Mitchell said the company does not feel entitled to such deductions.

On Thursday, Sony DADC is scheduled to go before the city council for a compliance hearing regarding its tax abatements with the city. In the letter, Mitchell admits the company's employee headcount does not meet the requirements set forth in the tax abatements. Mitchell also wrote the company does not anticipate that the employee headcount at its Terre Haute facility won't increase during the life of its tax abatements from the city. He also said, "we would concur any action taken by the City Council to rescind those future abatements." The letter makes no mention of Sony DADC closing its Terre Haute facility.

According to the letter, Sony DADC's Terre Haute facility opened in 1983 and was the first facility in this hemisphere to produce compact discs. The company has infused abuot $5 billion into the local economy. 

