"I was super duper surprised and I loved it." Son of fallen officer reacts to police escort

Dakota Pitts, 5, keeps his father's memory right next to his heart, by wearing his police badge. His father's friends are making sure it stays there.

Posted: May. 15, 2018 10:21 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2018 10:52 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Dakota Pitts, 5, keeps his father's memory right next to his heart, by wearing his police badge. His father's friends are making sure it stays there.

"I was super duper surprised and I loved it," Dakota explained.

He was talking about a surprise escort he received. He'd asked his mother if one of his dad's friends could take him to school this week.

His dad, Terre Haute Police officer Rob Pitts had died a week earlier in the line of duty. So, his mother, Josie Huff asked, and police responded.

"I think he was in shock and surprised at all the people that came," Huff said.

Nearly 70 local law enforcement officers in total showed up. They lined the school as he went in. It was more than a gesture for this five-year-old.

When he got inside, he told his teacher he "felt great."

