Something sweet: kids learn business principles through nationwide event

Local kids served up something sweet on Saturday while learning important lessons.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 6:28 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in the Valley now know a little more about business and hard work.

Saturday was Lemonade Day.  It teaches kids about running a business, but it's more than just understanding the value of money and responsibility. They also use the event to give back. Many kids donate their proceeds to community groups. 

There were 26 stands in the Valley this year. Chances and Services for Youth helped organize the event locally. 

