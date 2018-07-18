Something new to ‘check out’ this fall in Wabash Valley city

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new shopping experience is coming to a local grocery store.

The Page family took over what is now known as Page’s IGA in 1978. Page's IGA is becoming a Save-A-Lot location, but the Page family will continue operating it.

At one point, the store expanded; however, the new store will be re-located back into the original building. Customers may already be seeing some renovations. Store Manager, Troy Page, says the extra part of the building they’re vacating may eventually be leased out.

The store has been through supplier changes in the past. The store manager says after the change, many items will be cheaper. The deli service is staying, but the bakery will be on-hold, at least for now.

The Page family wants everyone to know they will still be dedicated to the community. Page says other store workers have heard similar comments of support from the community, “They've kind of just said, 'hey, as long as it's you guys and your family, we kind of trust that you know what you're doing and you'll make the best decisions.”

The store will close for three weeks around October 1. During that time, crews will swap out shelves and restock items. Page says the store has never closed for renovations before.

Customers should be able to shop in the new store on October 31.