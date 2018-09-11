Clear

Random 'someone complimented you!' text message gone viral. Is it a scam?

A text message has some people concerned. The message says someone has given you a compliment and provides a link to read it.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 6:49 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A text message has some people concerned. The message says someone has given you a compliment and provides a link to read it.

Helen Irvine says she has received a suspicious text message about three to four times within the last week. 

"I didn't click on it because I didn't want to know what it was," Irvine said. 

The text message is from a random number and reads: "Someone complimented you." And, to see more there are two links for IOS and Android devices. 

The text message has spiraled on social media. Some, even saying it was linked to sex-trafficking and to stay away. 

William Mackey, an instructor for Indiana State University's criminology department, focuses on crime circulating on the internet. 

"A good scam or a good fraud plays off of somebody's vulnerability," he said. 

Mackey says if you click the link it takes you directly to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download a new app called IRL. This might be poor marketing, but he says it's a good reminder to play it safe. 

"Because this didn't happen to be something that was true, doesn't mean that there are not issues out there," Mackey said. 

The new app IRL stands for 'In Real Life.' It's a hangout app for friends. It recently has canceled text invites after several people were concerned it was a scam. 

If you receive a text like this one and no longer want to receive them, simply reply STOP.

