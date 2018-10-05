Somebody will win $2.5 million in Washington, Indiana this weekend

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday is the big day for Washington, Indiana.
$2.5 million is on the line on Saturday night.
That is thanks to the Knight's of Columbus Treasure Hunt.
Last Saturday, the jackpot was worth just over $2.2 million...but nobody won.
There is only one number left to pick, which means someone will walk away with the big jackpot this weekend.
