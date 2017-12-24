Some restaurants keep doors open on Christmas day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Coffee Cup is a popular breakfast spot in North Terre Haute. Mike Cramer eats there Sunday with his daughter.

Scroll for more content...

The restaurant knows many in the community enjoys their restaurant. That’s why they are choosing to be open on Christmas day. They want to ensure no one goes without a welcoming place to have a warm meal.

"Yeah, it will be neat to know this place will be open. The coffee cup will be open. Great food. Everyone in here is friendly," said Cramer.

Some restaurants in the valley will be open but with limited hours. Some are closing their doors in the early afternoon.

While others like the Copper Bar will open more towards the evening crowd. They too want to be a place for people to gather. Including for Kenny Linn who volunteers to work Christmas nights there as a bartender.

"We have several employees here that have families and kids so I always volunteer to work this day. It really just gives these people who may not have something to do on this day a place to go to a place to be with friends," said Linn.

Below is a list of some restaurants that will be open Christmas day. Be aware that there are also other restaurants that may be open as well.

-Starbucks Coffee Shop (Margaret Street Location only) - 7:30 AM to 3 PM

-Denny’s -7 AM-4 PM

-TGI Fridays- Opens at Noon, food only served until 1:30. Bar will remain open

-The Copper Bar-4 PM-3 AM

-IHOP- 7 AM-3 PM

-Tokyo Hibachi and Sushi- 11 AM-10:30 PM

-Applebee’s- 4 PM-11 PM both locations

-The Coffee cup – 7 AM-3 PM

-China Wok – 10:30 AM-9: 30 PM

-Real Hacienda (Wabash Location) 11 AM-3 PM

-Marcos pizza 4 PM-11 PM

-Java Haute- 5:30 AM-8 PM No food, coffee shop only

-Panda Garden- 11 AM-9 PM

-Tuscany Steak and Pasta House in Illinois- 10 AM-3 PM

-Turkey Run Inn- Reservation only, seating’s at 11 AM, 12:30 PM, 2 PM