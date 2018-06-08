Some of the rescued Vigo County dogs ready for adoption

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs that were recently rescued are one step closer to being able to find a forever home.

Earlier this week, the Terre Haute Humane Society took in about 40 dogs.

45 dogs were living in a garage in Vigo County.

The Humane Society crated most of them for rehabilitation, the owner was able to keep six.

On Friday, we learned 14 of those dogs have been spayed and neutered.

Many of them are adjusting to socializing with people in their new environment.

Those dogs can be now be adopted with an approved application.

The Humane Society is now open from noon until 4:00 on Friday.