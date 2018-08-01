Some Rockville residents to be without water on Thursday

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Rockville residents will spend part of their Thursday with no water.
According to town officials, the water will be shut off for a part of the town for the Howard Avenue reconstruction project.
The impacted areas include east of U.S. 41, including Howard Avenue, Shadeland, Elm, York, and College Streets along with part of Walton.
The work is expected to start at 9:00 a.m. and last four to six hours.
