Some Clay County students to kick off the year at a completely new school

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - This month, some young students will be attending a new school in the Wabash Valley.

The Annunciation Catholic Montessori School will open soon in Brazil, Indiana.

This will be the first Montessori-based school in Clay County.

Preschoolers will make up the first group to attend the new school.

From there, school leaders hope to grow by one grade each year.

Directors say the Montessori background helps students understand their potential.

Students will learn hands-on, while also being guided spiritually.

Directors want the school to have a home-like feeling to encourage learning and growth.

