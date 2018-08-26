Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many honored the memory of a long-time Terre Haute business owner on Saturday.

It's been six years since the passing of Dick Tanoos. He was the owner of Tanoos' Market.

This year, his family continued the tradition of a softball game in his name.

It was held at the Barkley Softball Fields.

Family members said it's a great way to honor his life while helping the community.

"I think one of the greatest things we can do, rather than mourn the loss of those that have passed away, is to do things to honor their name, and celebrate their legacy and embrace things that were important to them," said Jeremiah Turner, family member, "I think that's the best way that we can carry on their name and their legacy in the community."

Money raised will help Saint George's Sunday School.

In year's past, family members said the memorial has made more than $50,000.