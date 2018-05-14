Social media and weather, how they go together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Social media has become a big part of our everyday life.

One thing you may or may not realize is just how much the weather has an effect on what we post, or how we react to things.

Think about this, when Deming park pool opens on a hot summer day, where do you find out it's open?

Usually other people on social media.

Fishing is also a popular summertime activity. When someone makes that big catch, they usually post a picture.

If temperatures are too hot for kids to be on the playground, you may see concerned parents voice their opinions on social media.

However, weather can also have negative effects.

Think about the last freeze warning we had. If school wasn't canceled, you might hear concerned students voicing their opinions on the cold temperatures.

This also applies to natural disasters.

When we see a community hurting in the aftermath of a hurricane or a tornado, social media becomes a way of outreach.

So whether you realize it or not, the weather not only affects everyday life, but it also affects how we post on social media, or how we respond to these viral posts.