Snow day? No, Beyonce day lets SC students out early

AP Photo

Students at six schools in South Carolina will get to leave early thanks to Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 8:17 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Students at six schools in South Carolina will get to leave early thanks to Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Officials with the Richland 1 School District said expected heavy traffic from a Columbia concert starring the two entertainers led them to close the schools after a half day on Aug. 21.

The district said in a statement that they worry if the schools dismiss at their regular times, buses will get caught in heavy traffic going to the show.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's "On the Run II" concert is being held at the University of South Carolina's 80,000-seat football stadium.

All other schools in Richland 1 will dismiss at their normal times.

