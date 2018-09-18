TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old tree snapped early Tuesday morning creating chaos on Terre Haute's west-side.
It happened just before 1:00 a.m. n Krumbbhaar Street.
That is just south of Voorhees Park.
Police say a tree snapped falling on two houses and two cars.
Officials say a 65-year-old man was treated on the scene for a minor injury to his head and shoulder pain.
Related Content
- Snapped tree falls on two houses and two cars
- 1st alligator snapping turtle in decades spotted in Illinois
- Streaming rules Emmys as Netflix snaps 17-year HBO streak
- Keep Your Christmas Tree Hydrated
- Bedford man killed after tree falls on truck in Martin County
- Christmas trees still healthy after dry summer
- Volunteers plant trees for Terre Haute trail
- Buy a Christmas Tree, help a kid!
- Business is growing for local tree farm
- Christmas tree shortage may cause price hike
Scroll for more content...