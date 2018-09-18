Snapped tree falls on two houses and two cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old tree snapped early Tuesday morning creating chaos on Terre Haute's west-side.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. n Krumbbhaar Street.

That is just south of Voorhees Park.

Police say a tree snapped falling on two houses and two cars.

Officials say a 65-year-old man was treated on the scene for a minor injury to his head and shoulder pain.